Eureka Camping Center donates to Boys & Girls Club

CONKLIN, NY – Before closing their doors for good, Eureka Camping Center was able to make a sizeable donation.

The outdoor supplies store closed permanently after 55 years of business back in September, but not before donation over $20,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton.

The funds came from their “End of the Trail” closing sale, which Boys and Girls Club say they will use to support programs such as Camp Sertoma, which gives Binghamton youth a chance to explore nature.

Along with the money, Eureka also donated camping and boating equipment.