BINGHAMTON, NY- It’s been announced that the Assembly passed legislation that will authorize temporary and conditional licenses for the cultivation and processing of adult use marijuana.

Last March, NYS passed the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA), which legalized the adult use of marijuana.

This new bill requires both cultivator and processor licensees participate in a social equity mentorship program and an environmental sustainability program.

According to Speaker Carl Heastie, these temporary licenses are the next step in getting our state’s markets up and running.

Any eligible applicants would need to have possessed a valid industrial hemp grower authorization from the Department of Agriculture and Markets as of December 31, 2021.

You must also be in good standing and have grown and harvested hemp for the last 2 or 4 years.

The temporary cultivator licenses would permit licensees to grow cannabis in a greenhouse with up to 20 artificial lights or outdoors.

The processor license would permit licensees to manufacture and distribute cannabis products.

On June 1, 2023, both the conditional cultivators and processors would be required to apply for a distributor license.

Both licenses end on June 30, 2024.