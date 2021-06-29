Essential Workers Week at the Binghamton Rumble Ponies

BINGHAMTON, N.Y – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies will be hosting an Essential Workers Week July 6th through July 10th.

During that week, essential workers can show their IDs at the Box Office and receive one free ticket to the game their profession is being recognized at.

The schedule for Essential Workers Week is as follows:

· Tuesday, July 6: Teacher/Educator Appreciation Night

· Wednesday, July 7: Police Appreciation Night

· Thursday, July 8: Fire/EMS Appreciation Night

· Saturday, July 10: Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Night

To purchase tickets, you can visit www.bingrp.com, call the office at (607)-722-3866, or by stopping by the Visions Federal Credit Union Box Office.

Please note: complimentary tickets for Essential Workers may only be acquired at the Visions FCU Box Office.