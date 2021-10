EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A wanted man is now behind bars.

According to United States Marshal Martin J. Pane, Jason Lajoie was arrested in Monticello, New York around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Lajoie had been on the run after escaping from a transport vehicle off Interstate 84 in Pike County, Pennsylvania near the New Jersey/New York border.

He was found in a hotel and taken into custody without incident by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.