“Escape to Margaritaville” opens the 2021/2022 Broadway in Binghamton season

Escape to Margaritaville

BINGHAMTON, NY – The curtain is about to go up on a new season of Broadway in Binghamton.

Tomorrow night is the first performance of the Jimmy Buffet musical, “Escape to Margaritaville.”

The musical is set on a Caribbean island and is centered around a bartender and singer who falls for tourist.

It stars Chris Clark, Sarah Hinrichsen, Emily Qualmann and Peter Michael Jordan.

The show will be performed Tuesday, October 19 and Wednesday, the 20th at 7:30 at the Forum.

