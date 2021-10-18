“Escape to Margaritaville” opens the 2021/2022 Broadway in Binghamton season

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY — Pictured: Escape to Margaritaville on Thursday, Mar. 1, 2018 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

BINGHAMTON, NY – The curtain is about to go up on a new season of Broadway in Binghamton.

Tomorrow night is the first performance of the Jimmy Buffet musical, “Escape to Margaritaville.”

The musical is set on a Caribbean island and is centered around a bartender and singer who falls for tourist.

It stars Chris Clark, Sarah Hinrichsen, Emily Qualmann and Peter Michael Jordan.

The show will be performed Tuesday, October 19 and Wednesday, the 20th at 7:30 at the Forum.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News