JOHNSON CITY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) After working alongside some of the most well-known comedians in the industry, a Binghamton-raised comic is returning to the area for a night of laughter.

Erica Spera is headlining a comedy show at the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage on December 1, at 7 p.m.

Spera, an Endwell native, moved to New York City to pursue a career in comedy. While in the Big Apple, she has really established a name for herself with her quick-wit and relatable punchlines. Spera recently made her late-night debut on the Late, Late Show with James Corden and was named one of Conan’s Comics to Watch. She has opened for many big-name comics, including Bert Kreischer and Taylor Tomlinson, and frequents some of New York’s most notorious comedy clubs.

Spera currently co-hosts two comedy podcasts about relationships, “Shooters Gotta Shoot” and “Finding Mr. Height.” She also is the host of 607 Comedy, a stand-up fundraising show.

Tickets for the event are $22 and can be purchased online at firehousestage.org.

For more information on Spera and 607 Comedy, visit 607 Comedy on Facebook.