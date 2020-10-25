Eric Trump campaigning for father in P.A.

PA – Eric Trump was in Pocono Manor in Eastern Pennsylvania yesterday to campaign for the president, and says his father’s campaign is doing very well in the state.



Trump says the rallies he has been at have been encouraging, and that he feels confident heading towards the election.

Eric Trump says, “The love in this state is absolutely contagious. Everywhere I go, I see Trump signs all over the place. I’ve never felt such love and support. I feel so good. I feel so good. Every stop’s hundreds and hundreds of people. People from Pennsylvania, they love the American Flag, they love our national anthem, they love our pledge of allegiance, they love our country. They don’t want socialized medicine, they don’t want another 4 trillion dollars in tax hikes, they love law enforcement, they love law and order. We’re going to win this state.”