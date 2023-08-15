ENDICOTT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A local theatre is inviting community members to come celebrate the legacy of the English playwright, William Shakespeare.

The Endicott Performing Arts Center is hosting Shakespeare in the Park from August 17 to August 20 at George W. Johnson Park. This free event features an abridged live performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”, performed by EPAC Kids. Performances will start at 7 p.m.

The theatre will also be a hosting a Shakespearean Arts Festival on August 20, from 12 to 5 p.m. The festival will feature art vendors, performances from live artists, and a Shakespeare show at 2 p.m. There will also be music and entertainment from groups such as the EPAC Kids Workshop production of Moana Jr., EPAC TEEN’s intensive Ride the Cyclone, a selection from A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and many more.

For more information on the Shakespearean weekend, visit endicottarts.com or Endicott Performing Arts on Facebook.

The Endicott Youth Troupe program is for children ages 6 to 18. The group is directed by Dustin Hirthler with assistance from Scott Newman.