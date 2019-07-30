EPAC donates to domestic violence services

ENDICOTT, N.Y. – A community theatre has given back to the area it calls home.

Endicott Performing Arts Center presented a check for $1,700 to Rise Comprehensive Domestic Violence Services.

Rise provides programs for all victims of domestic abuse.

The money was raised by donations during EPAC’s recent performance of “Little Shop of Horrors.”

One of the main themes of the show pertains to domestic violence towards women.

Rise Executive Director Nicole Barren says the support of the community makes their mission possible.

“It means so much to survivors too. Part of domestic violence is that they’re often isolated from family and friends. TO know that there’s this community of support that’s really behind them means so much to the organization and the survivors we serve,” she says.

Barren says Rise serves 1,700 survivors a year.

Connor Gates, who helped organize the fundraiser, says if they are going to call themselves a community theatre then they need to support the community.