ENDICOTT, NY – (WIVT/WBH) EPAC is celebrating a milestone with a special presentation from EPAC TEEN Intensive.

From July 28 to July 30, guests will be able to catch the theater’s production of Ride the Cyclone: The Musical. With two different casts of local teenagers, the workshop has been rehearsing for the last three weeks.

Following the story of six teens who meet a mechanical fortune teller after they experience a freak accident while aboard a rollercoaster, the show is a funny take on what makes a life well-lived.

Tickets are on sale now. Adult tickets are $15, and seniors and children are $12. To order tickets, visit endicottarts.com.