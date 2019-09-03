EPAC auditions for OLIVER!

From the Endicott Preforming Arts Center:

Tuesday September 10th at the Endicott Preforming Arts Center

OLIVER! The EPAC Repertory Co. is auditioning ALL ROLES, for actors, singers and dancers of ALL AGES.

Those auditioning should bring sheet music to sing. One verse and one chorus, an accompanist will be provided.

They should also prepare one short one-minute monologue.

Cast info: https://www.mtishows.com/oliver-0

Rehearsals start Tuesday, September 24th and will be held at the Endicott Preforming Arts Center, Tuesdays and Thursdays 7pm-9pm and Sundays 2pm-6pm.

Show dates will be November 8th-10th and 15th-17th at EPAC.

For questions and more details call 607-785-8903.

www.endicottarts.com