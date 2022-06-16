ALBANY, NY – The Environmental Protection Agency has released new health advisories for P-FAS substances, which are contaminants that can be found in drinking water.

NewsChannel 34’s Jamie DeLine explains more about what they are.

PFOA and PFOS are members of the PFAS family known as forever chemicals that may cause heath problems.

“From non-stick pans, to clothing, to food packaging, PFAS are everywhere. That’s why many Americans already have PFAS in their blood, which is very concerning and too many of them also have PFAS in their drinking water.”

Here in New York State, the contaminants have been found in the drinking water of some communities in the Capitol Region, prompting the state to lower the contaminant threshold to well below the Environmental Protection Agency’s health advisory level of 70 parts per trillion.

Now, the EPA has lowered it even more to less than 1 part per trillion.

“New York allows 10ppt of these chemicals in our water, that’s 10 times higher than the level EPA says is safe.”

Environmental Advocates NY wants the state to further lower its threshold.

“Whenever these chemicals are detected in drinking water, there is a risk to public health. And they should be removed from the drinking water. And that’s why we have been advocating for Governor Hochul and her department of health to reevaluate where NY is at based on PFAS based on this new science.”

In a joint statement, The State Department of Environmental Conservation and the Department of Health saying in part, “DOH and DEC are evaluating U.S. EPA’s new health advisory guidance for PFAS contaminants and how it will compliment New York’s nation-leading, rigorous and enforceable drinking water standard.”

The EPA is expected to release its proposed standards later this year. Reporting in Albany, I’m Jamie DeLine.