Entire Windsor Class of 2022 to be admitted to SUNY Broome

WINDSOR, NY – Whether or not they know where they are heading next year, the entire Windsor graduating class will have a place at SUNY Broome.

As part of the  Windsor CSD/SUNY Broome College Express Partnership, students will have the chance Wednesday morning to apply for instant admission.

This is the third full year of the program, as the Windsor Class of 2020 was the first full class to be admitted.

“The College Express Partnership has been a wonderful benefit to our students as they’ve weighed their academic and professional choices after graduation. The College Express Partnership shows them how accessible higher education can be, and the workshops available at this event will help them in whatever avenue they choose,” said Dr. Jason Andrews, Superintendent of the Windsor Central School District.

