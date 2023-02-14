SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The season of love is here and Dunkin’ Donuts is celebrating with select Valentine’s Day-themed drinks and sweets.

From heart-shaped donuts to flavored jelly hearts, Dunkin’ Donuts lovers can enjoy their favorite drinks in red and pink while checking out the grocery aisle from Dunkin’ x Frankford Candy.

Dunkin’ Donuts goers can try out drinks from the Cocoa Mocha Signature Latte to the Strawberry Dragonfruit Dunkin’ Refresher and new this year, the Brownie Batter Signature Latte.

If you’re interested in what else Dunkin’ Donuts has to offer this month, keep scrolling for more!

Dunkin’ Donuts Valentine’s Day Specials

Brownie Batter Signature Latte

Photo provided by Dunkin’ Donuts

If you’re a fan of the Brownie Batter donut, then why not try out its signature latte?

The Brownie Batter Signature Latte combines rich espresso with gooey and chocolatey brownie batter flavor topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle and festive sprinkles.

Dunkin’ Rewards members can also exclusively order the Brownie Batter Signature Latte through the Dunkin’ app.

If you want to be a part of the free rewards program it’s easy to sign up. Create an account on the Dunkin’ app or visit their website here.

Cocoa Mocha Signature Latte

Not only are there one, but two new lattes to try this season that will make you fall in love with Dunkin’.

The Cocoa Mocha Signature Latte is a new latte that features a rich espresso and lots of chocolate from a mocha flavor, mocha drizzle, hot chocolate powder and to top it off, some whipped cream.

Cupid’s Choice Donut

Photo Provided by Dunkin’ Donuts

If you come to Dunkin’ Donuts specifically for the donuts, there’s a new one to try this Valentine’s season with the Cupid’s Choice Donut.

The heart-shaped donut is filled with Bavarian Kreme and topped with strawberry-flavored icing and festive sprinkles.

Strawberry Dragonfruit Dunkin’ Refresher

Pair your Cupid’s Choice donut with another pink food product.

The Strawberry Dragonfruit Dunkin’ Refresher is filled with strawberry, dragon fruit and green tea flavor that will give anyone a boost of energy.

Dunkin’ and Frankford Candy

Dunkin’ and Frankford Candy are partnering this year to offer swoon-worthy Valentine’s treats including the Dunkin’ Chocolates and Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Flavored Jelly Hearts.

The Dunkin’ and Frankford Candy products are now available at participating retailers and online at FrankfordCandy.com.

Photo provided by Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’ Chocolates : Surprise your Valentine with the gift of delicious donut-flavored chocolates. Each heart-shaped box holds five ounces of individually wrapped chocolates in three iconic Dunkin’ flavors: Boston Kreme, Brownie Batter and Chocolate Creme.



Surprise your Valentine with the gift of delicious donut-flavored chocolates. Each heart-shaped box holds five ounces of individually wrapped chocolates in three iconic Dunkin’ flavors: Boston Kreme, Brownie Batter and Chocolate Creme. Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Flavored Jelly Hearts: Enjoy your favorite Dunkin’ iced latte in a chewy candy! These jelly hearts capture flavors of Dunkin’s popular iced coffee: Hazelnut, French Vanilla, Caramel Latte, Toasted Coconut and Butter Pecan.

Dunkin’ Donuts Tumblers

Also inside the Dunkin’ Donuts merchandise section will be Valentine’s Day-themed tumblers.

Choose from a rosy pink tumbler with glitter or a clear tumbler with silver and orange glitter, both with a heart-shaped straw.

Enjoy Dunkin’ Donuts Rewards member benefits

Enjoy the love that Dunkin’ Donuts is provided to Central New Yorkers from February 1 through February 28, Dunkin’ is offering the following deals exclusively in the app:

Daily $2 Medium Cold Brew just for ordering ahead in the app

just for ordering ahead in the app One FREE Medium Hot/Iced Coffee with any purchase*

with any purchase* One order of FREE Bagel Minis with any beverage purchase*

with any beverage purchase* One order of FREE Stuffed Biscuit Bites with any beverage purchase*

Dunkin’ will also host a special offer from February 1 to February 12 with $3 for a half-dozen donuts.