VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – This South Asian musical is making its English debut at Binghamton University’s very own Watters Theatre.

Bera Handa, The Sound of the Drum is a musical folk drama that adapts an ancient Greek myth to the stage with traditional South Asian music and dance. The production is set to run from November 16 to November 19 at BU.

The show has seen several performances throughout the East over the years, but this coming production will be the first staging in the West.

The production is being directed and choreographed by Lakshmi Bulathsinghala, a tenure-track instructor in theatre at the University.

Performances are scheduled for 8 p.m. on all four aforementioned days, alongside 2 p.m. matinee performances on the weekend dates.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here or call 607 777-ARTS.