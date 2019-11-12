Engineering Day invites kids of all ages to try engineering essentials

BINGHAMTON, NY – Children of all ages got to learn the essentials of engineering last week.

Broome-Tioga BOCES held its Engineering Day last week.

Students from a variety of schools across Greater Binghamton participated.

Children were able to work with Rube Goldberg machines with different steps added in.

Principal for the Broome-Tioga BOCES Center for Career and Technical Excellence Matt Sheehan says the reaction from the kids has exceeded expectations.

“We didn’t have a clue what energy was until we met the middle school elementary days. These kids were so excited when they walked in today. They haven’t even taken a break. They’re not even breathing I’m not sure back there. They’re just moving and working. They’re talking to one another. I’ve had 4 different teachers stop me and say ‘my kids have never been this involved in something in my life,” says Sheehan.

The week itself was broken up into age groups.

High schoolers stopped by on Monday, middle schoolers had Wednesday, and elementary school students participated on Thursday.

All told, almost 1 thousand kids got to experience Engineering Day at BOCES.