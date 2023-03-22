ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Some of the worst eyesores in the Town of Union are finally being torn down.

A former service station near the intersection of East Main and North Streets in Endwell was torn down Wednesday.

Tim Connolly, owner of First General of Southern New York, purchased several buildings from the previous owner, Al Belardinelli, shortly before Belardinelli’s death in the summer of 2021.

They include the former Suds N Duds laundromat which has sat vacant and boarded up since an arson fire back in 1988.

For years, town officials have complained about the blighted building.

Connolly has moved First General into the building that once housed O’ Place and Bobby’s Place on a temporary basis while he seeks someone interested in developing the entire series of connecting properties.

They include several addresses along Scarborough Drive one of which was an old potato factory.

Demolition, which is being conducted by LCP Group of Vestal, is expected to continue Thursday.