ENDWELL, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) An Endwell woman swam through rough waters to complete a historic challenge for charity.

On July 21st, Carol Wortman swam over 20 miles in the English Channel to complete the Triple Crown of Open Water Swimming. Wortman started the challenge at one in the morning and spent over 13 hours in the water, swimming from England to France. The Channel was Wortman’s final leg in the challenge, previously swimming from the Catalina Islands to California in 2022 and the 20 Bridges in Manhattan in 2021. Wortman says she felt strong throughout the race and thinks the community’s excitement is really special.

“It was really cool. People always say, ‘what are you thinking about?’ and you are kind of like ‘well, at first you don’t really see much.’ So, I was focusing on my stroke, and I was thinking to myself ‘I’m swimming to France!’ So, it was pretty exciting.”

Wortman used the excitement surrounding the swim to raise money for Mercy House in honor of her parents, saying they were strong supporters of all of her sporting endeavors. Mercy House of the Southern Tier is a care home providing people with terminal illnesses a loving and safe place to live. They offer 24-hour care and the opportunity for sick patients to spend time with their loved ones. Wortman shared the cause on Facebook with members of the swimming community and says donations are continuing to come in.

Wortman began her swimming career almost seven years ago after several knee injuries. Before that, she was a distance runner, competing for Union Endicott and later Youngstown University. She also participated in adventure races which included running, boating, and biking. After discovering her passion for the sport, she fell in love with open water swimming. She frequently swims in lakes, rivers, oceans, and any large bodies of water.

Wortman says the completion of the challenge is very exciting. She was awarded with a medal but to her, it’s not about the medal, but about the sense of self-accomplishment.