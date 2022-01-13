ENDWELL, NY – The Endwell Rotary Club has gotten a head start on a new area of focus set out by the parent organization.

The Rotary International Foundation has made the environment its 7th priority across the world.

In 2020, Rotary District 7170, which covers 7 counties in our region, launched an effort to promote and protect the Susquehanna River.

In particular, the clubs want to take steps to clean up the waterway as well as enhance eco-tourism in the region.

Members of Endwell Rotary assisted in the Broome County Environmental Management Council’s annual riverbank cleanup last year.

Chair of the district’s Environmental Sustainability Committee Jeff Smith says a cleaner environment can help attract tourists and new businesses.

“We also see this as a way of improving the economy, improving the well-being of the region. It’s really a big goal of ours is to better support our communities,” says Smith.

The Rotary clubs are looking to use divers and boats to remove items such as tires and appliances that have been discarded into the river.

They’re also looking for existing organizations to partner with on environmental projects.

And, it’s planning a series of paddling trips on the Susquehanna next May including one that will go the entire 444 miles from Cooperstown to the Chesapeake.