ENDWELL, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) An Endwell man was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning after a shooting took place at an apartment complex on Hooper Road.

Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 101 Hooper Road on August 19, at approximately 2:30 a.m., after receiving a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen in the front lawn of the apartment building. He was taken to Wilson Hospital where he later underwent surgery. He is in stable condition.

Jeffrey Gates, 25, was taken into custody without incident. Gates immediately surrendered to deputies as they arrived on the scene and the pistol used in the shooting was recovered. An investigation revealed the shooting was a result of an ongoing dispute between the two men.

Gates was charged with the following:

Assault with Intent to Cause Serious Injury with a Weapon in the First Degree, a Class B Felony

Criminal Use of a Firearm First Degree, a Class B Felony

Reckless Endangerment First Degree, a Class D Felony

Gates was taken to Broome County Central Arraignment and later remanded to the Broome County Correctional Facility. The investigation remains ongoing.