Endwell man facing charges following 2 hit and run crashes in a stolen pickup truck

ENDWELL, NY – An Endwell man is facing charges stemming from 2 separate hit and run crashes yesterday afternoon involving a stolen pickup truck.

According to New York State Police, 20 year-old Brandon Carlson was finally apprehended at around 3 P-M after he struck another vehicle at the intersection of Country Club Road and Stark Avenue in Endwell.

Carlson fled on foot before being taken into custody.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 90 year-old woman from Endwell was taken to the hospital.

State Police had attempted to pull over Carlson after he allegedly left the scene of another hit and run.

According to Endicott Police, a dispute began on Squires Avenue between Carlson, Richard Avery and Dylan Carlson.

Brandon Carlson allegedly stole the pickup truck but Avery and Dylan Carlson jumped on the truck as he drove away.

Those men would later fall of the truck at the intersection of Watson Boulevard and North Rogers Ave.

Avery was then run over by the truck and suffered a serious leg injury.

The investigation is continuing.