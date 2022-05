ENDWELL, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the arrest of an Endwell man who failed to register as a sex offender.

62 year-old Patrick Logan was arrested on Monday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Logan did not register his current address, as he is required to do by the NYS Sex Offender Registry Act.

As of Wednesday morning he was in custody of the Broome County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility.