Endwell man arrested and released following incident involving loaded handgun

ENDWELL, NY – An Endwell man was arrested and released following an incident involving a loaded handgun.

39 year-old Kennard Wellington was stopped by Johnson City P olice on Main Street at around 8 on Friday evening for having invalid insurance to operate his vehicle.

Police say Wellington resisted arrested and had to be physically removed from his car.

During the struggle, officers located a loaded handgun on him that they say was reported stolen out of North Carolina.

Wellington was also found to be a convicted felon who cannot legally possess a firearm.

Police say a judge chose to release him even though bail could have been set.

