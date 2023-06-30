TOWN OF BARKER – (WIVT/WBGH) An Endwell man has been arrested after allegedly threatening a woman he met on Snapchat and breaking into her house.

On June 23, police were called to a Town of Barker residence after reports of a domestic incident were made. Having only met on Snapchat two days prior, Ryan Storm, 31, left an Amazon Fire Stick at the victim’s house after spending the night. In an effort to get in back, he repeatedly called her and sent her threatening text messages. She offered to leave it in her mailbox for him to retrieve.

Upon arriving to her home, the victim reported having found Storm waiting in her driveway before he allegedly broke into her house to retrieve the Fire Stick. When Storm learned the victim had called law enforcement, he allegedly began screaming at her and threatened to rape her. He then fled the scene.

After an investigation by the Broome County’s Sheriff’s Office, which included interviews with both the suspect and the victim and a thorough examination of the scene, Storm was arrested and charged with Burglary in the Second Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, and Harassment in the Second Degree. He was arraigned and released but is due to appear in court to answer for his charges.

Storm was also served an Order of Protection on behalf of the victim.