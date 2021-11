ENDWELL, NY – An Endwell man has been accused of setting his house on fire.

New York State Police arrested 32 year-old James Kvassey on Sunday evening and charged him with arson.

Kvassey allegedly set fire to 2709 Foster Street on Sunday.

Neighbors tell NewsChannel 34 that Kvassey was not at the home while fire crews were working to extinguish the flames at around 7 P-M.

But he was located by police not far from Foster Street.