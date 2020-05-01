Endwell boy stays positive ahead of life changing spine surgery

ENDWELL, NY – While many people feel as though their life is on pause right now, one local boy is preparing for what he hopes will be a life changing surgery.

Bennett Krause, a 10-year old from Endwell, has been waiting patiently for this one day for awhile now.

Krause was born with a congenital spine defect called spondylolisthesis .

The condition causes one of the lower vertebrae to slide forward onto the bone beneath it.

In Bennett’s case, it has impinged his spinal column and caused a loss in neurological ability on his left side.

Despite being born with it, the condition only started to affect Krause this past July.

The nerve damage has affected Bennett’s walk, he is unable to bend forward at the waist, and although it isn’t always painful, when it does cause him discomfort, he describes it as a shot in the back of his knee.

Krause is scheduled to have surgery at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia on May 5.

Bennett’s mother, Veronica Gorman, has full faith in the doctors performing the procedure. However, she says it can be difficult to always keep a positive frame of mind.

“When you have a child that’s facing a major surgery, especially when the doctor, who we think is highly qualified, says that it’s a high risk surgery, you can’t help but have a little anxiety about what that looks like. You can pray for the best, and juts hope that everything goes smoothly. But, there is, there’s that element of what if that you just can’t let creep into your mind,” says Town of Union Judge Veronica Gorman.

Bennett’s surgery has already been postponed once due to the COVID-19 pandemic, originally scheduled for April 17.

However, doctors have been given the go-ahead to perform the surgery on the re-scheduled date.

The procedure is anticipated to take 4-to-6 hours, with the hopes of not only correcting some of the current damage, but to stop any further progression as well.

Krause knows he’s not the only kid in this position, and he has a message for all those who are trying to overcome this obstacle.

“Even though you can’t do everything you want to, well, you might be able to soon,” says Krause.

“So, don’t give up, huh?” asked Gorman.

“Yeah,” said Krause.

Bennett is excited for the surgery as he’s looking forward to playing basketball and going on hikes once he is fully recovered, a process that could take up to six months.

NewsChannel 34’s Cam Lavallee says he’s looking forward to covering Bennett during his future high school basketball days.