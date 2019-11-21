Mass Shooting Numbers in 2019

Chicago Police investigate the scene where an officer was shot by a suspected bank robber in the 4300 block of West Irving Park Road, Tuesday night, Nov. 19, 2019. A 15-year-old boy was also wounded in the shooting, while the suspect was shot and killed. (Sam Charles/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Mass shootings are a very real fear that we are all facing, in recent years more than ever.

No parent should watch their child walk out the door in the morning and have the slightest bit of concern they might not see them again.

The 2009 American Civic Association shooting made the fear much more localized.

According to CNN, there have been 45 school shootings in the 46 weeks this year, which would average a school shooting a week.

CBS News reports that there have been more mass shootings than days in the year so far, with 369 shootings as of November 17.