ENDICOTT, NY – The second time is the charm for Endicott as it is one of 2 communities in the Southern Tier receiving $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grants from the state.

The announcement was made by New York State Parks Commissioner Erik Kullesid this morning inside the Endicott Visitors Center.

Endicott had already received $6 million from the Greater Binghamton Fund, which comes from the Southern Tier half billion dollar Upstate Revitalization Initiative award, to make significant upgrades to the Washington Avenue business corridor.

The 10 million from D-R-I is intended to expand on that work by adding additional security cameras to the

Avenue, upgrading the village’s municipal parking lots and even building a combination covered outdoor skating rink and farmers market, among other projects.

This is the second time that Endicott applied for D-R-I funding.

The City of Norwich is expected to be named the other Southern Tier recipient of $10 million from D-R-I.