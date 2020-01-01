Endicott to receive prestigious grant from NYS

News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The Village of Endicott has been chosen to receive a prestigious grant from the state of New York.

Mayor John Bertoni said that the village will receive a 350 thousand dollar grant from New York as part of it’s Main Street Grant program.

The grant provides financial and technical assistance to main streets and neighborhoods that need it.

Village Manager Anthony Bates says the area is fortunate to have won the award, saying it is another important component to revitalizing Endicott.

In another twist, Endicott also received 100 thousand dollars for its water department.

The village will use that money to look at how water flows through its sanitary sewer system.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack

Buy the Greek Peak 8 Pack Now