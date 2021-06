KIRKWOOD, NY – An Endicott teenager has been arrested for last Wednesday’s robbery of a convenience store in Kirkwood.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office announced that it charged the 19-year-old male with robbery and menacing for holding up the Mirabito on Upper Court Street at about 2:20 in the morning.

Initial police reports indicated that the suspect displayed a handgun and demanded the clerk empty the register, and then fled with an undisclosed amount of money on foot.