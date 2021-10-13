“Endicott Square” affordable housing opens

ENDICOTT, NY – There’s a new place for working families to find safe, affordable housing along the border of Endicott and Endwell.

The ribbon was cut at Endicott Square this afternoon.

Non-profit developer Housing Visions out of Syracuse purchased the former Henry B Endicott School between Jackson and Kentucky Avenues and converted it into 61 apartments.

The units are for working people who make up to 90 percent of the Area Median Income.

Housing Visions President and CEO Ben Lockwood says the project could spur other rehabilitations.

“Our goal is to use housing as a tool for neighborhood revitalizations. With this old school, which was underutilized at the time, this was a way to breathe new life into it and provide some additional vitality into the neighborhood,” says Lockwood.

Nicole Cucci and her daughter Karma helped to cut the ribbon today.

They recently moved into Endicott Square.

Cucci says their apartment has lots of space, is clean and has modern amenities.

She says it had been very difficult to find something decent that they could afford.