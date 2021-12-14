ENDICOTT, NY – The Endicott Police Department is investigation a shots fired incident on Washington Avenue in Endicott.

Police say the shots were fired at 7:29 Tuesday morning in front of 140 Washington Avenue, the former Burt’s Department Store.

The scene was secured within minutes.

However, upon arrival, the victim and suspect had already fled the scene.

Endicott police have asked anyone with information or video to please come forward and call 607-785-3341.

Union Endicott High School and Jenny F Snapp Middle School were following a shelter in place protocol this morning which was later downgraded to a lockout.