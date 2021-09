ENDICOTT, NY – An Endicott registered sex offender is headed back to prison for not revealing his email accounts.

73 year-old Thomas Redeker was originally convicted in 2004 of producing child pornography.

As a level 2 registered sex offender, Redeker is required to disclose any email addresses he has to authorities.

The U-S Attorney’s Office found that he had 3 unregistered accounts as well as an undisclosed internet capable device.

Redeker was sent back to prison for 18 months on the charges.