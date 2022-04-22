ENDICOTT, NY – A sex offender from Endicott has admitted that he had an undisclosed email address in violation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

56 year-old Thomas Cargill pled guilty failing to update his registration as a sex offender.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Cargill was added to the registry following his 2008 conviction for possession of child pornography.

He created a gmail account on September 24, 2016 that he failed to disclose.

Cargill faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 at his sentencing in August along with additional sanctions for having violated the terms of his supervised release.