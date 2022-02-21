The Village of Endicott is asking the public to weigh in on how the latest batch of state funding should be used to upgrade the downtown business district.

Late last year, the village was selected to receive 10 million dollars from New York’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative to make investments in Washington Avenue and the surrounding area.

Endicott has embarked on a 7 month-long planning process overseen by a Local Planning Committee.

The committee is seeking input from the public through a series of 3 virtual public workshops, beginning on Thursday March 3rd from 6 to 8 P-M.

Residents and business owners can get more information at Endicott DRI dot com slash get dash involved.

There will also be an online visioning exercise at the site from March 4th through the 31st.

Additional workshops will be scheduled in April or May and June.

The village has also issued an open call for project proposals with a deadline of March 18th to ask questions and April 1st to submit proposals.