Endicott Rotary plants two trees with historic ties

ENDICOTT, NY – Endicott Rotary is planting a pair of historic trees outside of Union-Endicott schools.

Endicott Rotary acquired two trees from American Heritage Trees a business that combines history, heritage and conservation.

One tree they got is a George Washington Sycamore from Mount Vernon, Washington’s Virginia estate.

It was planted outback of the Linnaeus W. West School, home of Tiger Ventures.

The other tree is the Mark Twain Oak, which was derived from a 300 year-old oak tree that still exists outside the Mark Twain cave in Hannibal, Missouri.

That one was planted in front of Ann G. McGuinness School.

Endicott Rotary President Bill Campbell says after he found out they were getting these trees he knew he wanted them planted at a local school.

“The objective was, not only was it just planting a tree, we could plant any old tree but we thought that we could make a nice connection with the students between planting a tree and history,” says Campbell.

American Heritage Trees is located in Tennessee and takes seeds and cuttings from trees near the former homes of famous people from American history.

This is the 100th year anniversary of the Endicott Rotary, so Campbell says they are finding new ways to celebrate while giving back to the community.