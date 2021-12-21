ENDICOTT, NY – For twenty years, this local organization helps out one-hundred families in need over the holiday break.

Endicott Rotary members distributed over $10,000 worth of food to families in the U-E community.

Each family received three boxes of food, a turkey and a family coloring book as well as crayons.

Boxes were prepared on Monday by over twenty Rotarians at the Lupo’s new Federal Plant.

Distribution took place from 10 AM to 2 PM today at the U-E School District main office.

This project continues to be part of the 100th anniversary celebration of the Endicott Rotary Club.