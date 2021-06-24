Endicott Rotary celebrates 100th anniversary with donation of Wurlitzer Band Organ

ENDICOTT, NY – Endicott Rotary is celebrating its 100th anniversary with the purchase and donation of something nearly as old.

The Rotary Club found and bought a 95 year old Wurlitzer Band Organ which is now being used to provide music for the carousel in West Endicott Park.

It’s the same model that 5 of our 6 local carousels had when they were donated to the community by the Johnson family.

Rotarian Jim Leonard says the organ was in good working condition when they purchased it for about 15 thousand dollars from a dealer in East Cleveland.

“These things were built to last. There’s a lot of them that are even older than this that are still playing. They were built to be moved around, in fact this one was not in a carousel setting, it was in a carnival setting. If you look at the top you can see there’s lots of dings so it has a lot of history. But they were built to be played,” he said.

Prior to taking a spin on the carousel, Endicott Rotary held its annual organizational meeting to elect new officers.

Leonard says the plan is to relocate the organ to the carousels at George W. Johnson Park on the Northside of Endicott next year and Highland Park in Endwell the year after.