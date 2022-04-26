ENDICOTT, NY – Get your appetite ready for restaurant week coming to Endicott.

Tomorrow will begin the celebration and it will run through Thursday, May 5th.

There will be special deals throughout the 10 day span, including pre-fix three course meals.

In addition, Little Italy will host a one night only Pop up dinner at Celebrations on the Avenue, Monday, May 2nd.

The fundraising event has seatings for 4 p.m. 5, 6, and 7, and will feature live music.

Tickets are 28 dollars per person and must be purchased in advance.

“We’ve got some restaurants that have been long standing in the viIlage for decades and we’re happy that they are apart of restaurant week. Those being something like McCoy’s, Oaks Inn, Consoles has joined us for the very first time this year, so we’ve got a great mix of different restaurants,” he said.

Those interested in buying tickets to the Pop up Dinner at Celebrations, visit their website at Celebrations Endicott dot com and click on Endicott Restaurant Week.

For a full list of the participating restaurants, visit our website at http://BinghamtonHomepage.com.