Endicott residents to weigh in on options for Washington Ave facelift

ENDICOTT, NY – Endicott residents have the opportunity to weigh in on the options for the upcoming 6 million dollar facelift for the Avenue.

Mayor Linda Jackson is holding an open house presentation at Village Hall tomorrow evening to solicit feedback on plans for Washington Avenue, the Ideal Alleys and municipal parking lots.

Options include choice of landscaping, lighting and various safety and security enhancements including surveillance cameras.

Jackson says a median in the middle of the Avenue is no longer under consideration.

Instead, there’s the possibility of installing at-grade pavers down the center of the Avenue designed to look like historic trolley tracks.

The Mayor says the downtown business district is the heart of the village.

“With all of these new companies that are coming, we hope to have a lot more people who want to come in, that people want to work here and settle in Endicott and we have to give them a reason to want to come to town. So, I think that’s what we’re doing here,” says Jackson.

Plans also call for an art park and possibly an exercise area behind where SEPP plans an apartment building along the Avenue.

Endicott received 6 million dollars from the Greater Binghamton Fund for the revitalization.

The village has also applied for an additional 10 million from the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative for more enhancements.

Tomorrow’s presentation begins at 6 P-M in the village hall.