Endicott resident launches new social media marketing company

BINGHAMTON, NY – An Endicott resident just launched her own Social Media Marketing Company.

Carolyn Heefner, a resident of Endicott, is the founder of the social media company, BellaSocial.

In January of 2020 she finally launched her business where she worked with local clients as well as online businesses and then later transitioned to Facebook ad management.

Being that she has lived here her whole life Heefner is happy to be able to give back to her community and help local businesses grow.

“I actually worked for a local advertising firm a couple years back and I loved working with local businesses it really just lit a fire in me. I loved it, I loved helping local people,” says Heefner.

There was a ribbon cutting ceremony that took place at the Chamber of Commerce to congratulate Heefner on her business.

Through the Chamber, all local businesses now have access to BellaSocial’s social media course to help improve their business.

Heefner currently has 5 clients and is looking to expand her company and start hiring employees.

This week she is launching a coaching part of her business where she will be able to coach local businesses how to leverage the power of social media marketing.

To contact Heefner you can reach her at carolynheefner@gmail,com or visit her website at bellasocialcreative.com.