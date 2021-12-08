ENDICOTT, NY – The second time is the charm for Endicott as it is one of 2 communities in the Southern Tier receiving 10 million dollar Downtown Revitalization Initiative grants from the state.

Over the past 10 years, 600 million dollars have been invested into the Village.

With this new grant, Endicott wants to create new food and entertainment opportunities, improve connectivity, and increase mixed-use space.

Prior to winning this 10 million dollar grant, the Village was awarded 6 million dollars from the Greater Binghamton Fund.

That money will go towards fixing up Washington Avenue, adding lights, cameras, and fixing parking lots. Endicott Trustee, Nick Burlingame says the Avenue has a vibrant history, and it’s finally coming back.

“Over the years the downtowns have really suffered and we’re making a big push to bring them back, more shops, eateries- anything that can bring life back to the avenue and other downtown sectors within the Village,” says Burlingame.

The announcement that Endicott had been chosen for this D-R-I was made by New York State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid this morning inside the Endicott Visitors Center.

Mayor Linda Jackson says this money will be used for many things, one hope is to make people more aware of the technology the Village has to offer.

“We’re hoping to start building a clientele for our downtown area. This will be great for the people that are coming for Ubiquity Solar and Imperium Manufacturing of Lithium Batteries and as well as BAE, all their new employees will have a place to live,” says Jackson.

Jackson says the plan is to add an apartment complex with 15 apartments for working men and women. I

In addition to that, Jackson says she wants to add another micro-brewery, a winery, and an ice rink.

“It will be an outdoor rink for the kids to practice, as well as figure skating. Then in the summer it’s going to be a farmers market,” says Jackson.

This is the 2nd time the Village has applied for DRI funding.

Jackson says she just couldn’t believe it when she found out they had been selected and can’t wait to start making real change come spring time.

“We’re just hoping that people will realize, Endicott really is a destination. It was the birth place of IBM, that is known world-wide. You can’t get much better than that for a little Village with 12,000 people and 3 square miles,” says Jackson.

Governor Hochul said in a statement that she cannot wait to see what the future holds for the residents of the Village.

Endicott now joins Elmira, Watkins Glen, Oswego and Hornell, which were the Southern Tier Region’s winners in the first four DRI rounds.

