ENDICOTT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Endicott Postal Service will be hosting a job fair to fill immediate openings across the Southern Tier.

On July 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. those interested in a position are encouraged to come down to the Endicott Post Office to speak with a representative. USPS personnel will be onsite to answer questions and provide information to applicants.

The following positions are available:

City Carrier PTF – $22.18 per hour

City Carrier Assistants (CCA’s) – $19.33 per hour

Rural Carrier Associate – $19.94 per hour

PSE Clerk – $20.05 per hour

Mail Handler Assistant – $17.32 per hour

Applications are accpeted online only and applicants must be 18 years of age to work. To apply visit usps.com/careers