Endicott pop-up pod vaccinates under served population

BINGHAMTON, NY – A state-led initiative saw 650 under-served Broome County residents receive the COVID vaccine this week.

After administering roughly 400 doses on Wednesday at St. Mary’s Rec Center in Binghamton, another roughly 250 people received the Pfizer vaccination today at Saint Ambrose in Endicott.

The doses were given to the county from the state in an effort to ensure under-served populations, including low income or people of color, are able to get vaccinated.

The county worked with various community organizations to comprise a list of people who would be eligible for these sites.

County Executive Jason Garnar says this is an important initiative, and that the county will continue to administer all doses the state can give them.

“We have to make sure that everybody has equal opportunity to get vaccines. So, I think that’s really important. That state has, I think there’s 25 or 30 locations across the state. We’re really glad to have 2 of them. We’ll continue to do this,” says Garnar.

Public Health Director Rebecca Kaufman added that if the site ended up with extra doses at the end of the day, they would begin calling those who are on the waiting list to receive the vaccine.