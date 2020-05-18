Endicott Police working on identifying body pulled out of the Susquehanna River

OWEGO, NY – Police investigators are working to identify a body that was found this morning in the Susquehanna River in the Town of Owego.

New York State Police were sent to the northern shore of the river near the Les Wagner Rowing Center.

The State Police underwater rescue team was brought in to pull the body out of shallow water near the shore.

Scott Heggelke is a Captain with the State Police.

“At 7:32 this morning, we received a call for a body that was located in the Susquehanna River close to shore. When troopers got here, they did discover a body, it’s a male subject and was just a few feet off shore. The body has been removed,” says Heggelke.

Police would not give any further description of the body pending an official identification and autopsy.

Endicott Police were also on the scene and have taken over as the lead agency.

Endicott Police have been conducting a missing person case since early April when 30 year-old Dominic Davy went missing after not returning home from an early morning jog.