ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Endicott Police Department is looking for at least two suspects following a shots fired complaint on N. Jackson Avenue last night, February 20th, around 10:15.

According to police, the incident occurred on the 100 block of N. Jackson Avenue and officers were on scene within minutes of being called.

At least two suspects were allegedly seen fleeing the area prior to police arrival.

Police say the suspects were last seen heading towards Witherill Street.

Several shell casings were recovered from the scene, but no injuries were reported following the shooting.

Endicott Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 607-785-3341.

Those in the surrounding neighborhood are also asked to review their security and doorbell video 30-minutes before and after the incident and contact police if they see any suspicious people or vehicles.