ENDICOTT, NY – The Endicott Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying a missing woman.

30 year-old Nichole Darrow of Endicott was last seen on December 3rd leaving her home on North Nanticoke Avenue in Endicott.

Darrow is approximately 5 feet five inches tall and weighs around 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

No foul play is suspected at this point, though it is unusual for Darrow to be gone so long.

Anyone with information is asked to call 785-3341.