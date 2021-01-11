Endicott Police Department investigating two attempted robberies

ENDICOTT, NY – The Endicott Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Harash Stop and Shop at 109 Washington Ave in Endicott Thursday night.

Police were at the scene at 10:20 PM and found that the suspect had fled the scene southbound.

He was described as a black male in his late teens to early twenties, about 6 feet tall, wearing a white T-shirt and green long sleeve shirt and dark pants.

A handgun was also displayed at the incident and an undisclosed amount of money was taken.

Additionally, police are investigating another attempted robbery on the same day at 7 PM, at Al’s Tobacco Shop at 704 North Street, in the Village.

The suspect had fled the scene prior to police arrival.

He is described as a black man, about 6 feet tall, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

A handgun was also displayed at the scene, however no one was injured and nothing was taken.

Anyone with information on either incident are asked to call the Endicott Police Department at 785-3341.