BAY ST LOUIS, MISSISSIPPI (WIVT/WBGH) – An Endicott native was recently recognized by NASA for his outstanding contributions.

Ryan Warner, who currently resides in Diamondhead, Mississippi, received the prestigious Space Flight Awareness Silver Snoopy Award on January 11th during a ceremony at NASA’s Stennis Space Center.

“He was honored for his contributions to the successful delivery of RS-25 engines in support of NASA’s Artemis program while serving in the capacity of facility engineer and continuous improvement focal.”

According to NASA, Warner is specialist engineer at Aerojet Rocketdyne at Stennis.

NASA’s Artemis program is working to return astronauts to the moon by 2024 and eventually complete a human mission to Mars. Warner is an integral part.

The Snoopy Award is presented to less than 1% of the total NASA workforce annually.