(WIVT/WBGH) – Union Endicott graduate and current Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones released a statement to his social media on Monday claiming he was taken from his home unwillingly and placed in a behavioral health facility.

On Monday, Jones posted a series of handwritten notes to X, formerly Twitter, with the caption “first day out but I’m still aligned.” Jones said that he was taken in by the Las Vegas Fire Department last week, taken to Southern Hills Hospital, and later sent to Seven Hills Hospital for mental health issues. He said five to seven members of the fire department came to his home and told him the Las Vegas Police had placed him on a “court hold” due to concerning social media posts. Jones also claims he was injected with an unknown substance without his consent.

Jones had previously made alarming social media posts about Raiders owner Mark Davis, general manager Dave Ziegler, and head coach Josh McDaniels. The posts have since been deleted.

Once he arrived at the hospital, Jones said he tried to call Zieger six to seven times asking for help, but never received a response. Jones said he wonders if Ziegler put him there.

“I’m still confused on what I did wrong. I’m stuck here. I’m very sane,” Jones said. “I’m too strong of a person to be mentally broken.”

The Raiders have not commented on the situation.